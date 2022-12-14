PNC Bank’s Mark Mistler to Retire After 38 Years

PNC Bank’s Mark Mistler will retire as regional president for Tucson and Southern Arizona, effective Dec. 31, following a distinguished 38-year career in financial services, 35 of which were spent in Tucson.

Mistler joined PNC in October 2021 through the acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., where he led the market for 22 years. Since joining PNC Bank and becoming regional president and head of Commercial Banking in 2021, Mistler has been instrumental in delivering PNC’s national main street bank model throughout Tucson and Southern Arizona, expertly leading the company’s banking and charitable activities locally and fueling the growth of PNC’s market presence.

During his celebrated banking career, Mistler held multiple roles at Valley National Bank/Bank One before joining Compass Bank in 1999 as Tucson market president.

Mistler has been active in the Tucson community throughout his career, including board leadership and involvement in organizations focusing on economic development, higher education and social services. Mistler has served on the board of directors for Sun Corridor Inc., Southern Arizona Leadership Council and is on the Catholic Diocese of Tucson Bishop’s finance council. Previously, he was chairman of the board of the Tucson Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and served on the boards of the National Board of Advisors for the University of Arizona Eller College of Management, The Diocese of Tucson Catholic Foundation, Sister Jose Women’s Shelter, Tucson Parks Foundation, Junior Achievement of Southern Arizona and Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic School.

“We are grateful for Mark’s strong leadership,” said Dale Klose, PNC Office of the Regional Presidents Southwest and Mountain territory executive. “His appreciation and deep understanding of the Tucson and Southern Arizona region is truly remarkable. Not only is he a servant leader who prioritizes collaboration and inclusion, but he is also one of the biggest champions of Tucson’s people and communities. We will miss Mark tremendously for who he is and what he has done for the community, and wish him the best as he moves to this next chapter.”

Tucson senior leadership team Elie Asunsolo, Kim Walsh and Dorella Anaya will continue to provide commercial, asset management and retail customers, respectively, with consistent service. In addition, the team will maintain and grow strong relationships with regional organizations to support the southern Arizona community through PNC’s national main street bank model.

“Mark is a giant in Arizona’s banking community,” said Brad Parker, PNC Commercial Banking west region executive. “Although he will be missed, his team, including Elie, Kim and Dorella, is well-prepared to continue the legacy he’s created.”