Tucson Medical Center CEO Mimi Coomler has been named a 2023 “Women Hospital Presidents and CEOs to Know” in Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading trade magazine focusing on hospital business and analysis.

This list includes 177 female hospital presidents and CEOs who are helping to close the gender gap in health care leadership. The list was curated based on nominations and editorial research to honor and highlight leaders who are making a difference in their field.

Those included in this list are responsible for growing their hospitals, fostering positive workforce cultures, expanding services and facilities, increasing provider and patient satisfaction levels, and more.

“Although I’m incredibly honored to be included in this list, the success of TMC is thanks to the hard work and dedicated service of our leaders, physicians, advance practice providers and staff,” Coomler said. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve this amazing mission-centered team.”