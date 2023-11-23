Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa introduces John Ault as its general manager.

As an experienced managing director and general manager with years in the hospitality industry and demonstrated success, Ault is skilled in area and property leadership, complete operations management, financial, sales, food & beverage, revenue management, guest relations, and more. Appointed to elevate the Westward Look Resort guest experience of the time-honored resort, Ault delivers expert, hospitality leadership.

“With his fresh perspective, he has energized the resort team while motivating significant service level changes,” said Adam Patenaude, executive VP of Aimbridge Hospitality.