Jessica Gamboa, senior business risk analyst at Vantage West Credit Union, was selected to join the “crashers” cohort attending Credit Union National Association Government Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C. from Feb. 26 through Mar. 2.

The GAC is an annual event in which thousands of credit union representatives from across the United States meet with elected officials to advocate for the needs and support of members. Greater federal support makes credit unions better equipped to care for the communities we serve.

At the GAC, credit union representatives discuss the value credit unions bring to the nation, its communities, and our economy. Attendees also hear from speakers regarding the current state of credit unions, talk about the industry’s latest offerings and advancements, network with one another, learn new skills, and participate in “Hike the Hill” events where they visit the Capitol Building to talk about the important work credit unions are doing with elected officials.

Gamboa joined Vantage West in September 2020. Previously, she spent 15 years at Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union, where she held roles in operations support, project management and member services. At Vantage West, she has made great strides in helping to make the best possible decisions for the benefit of its members.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to experience how credit unions come together along with our state representatives to protect credit union values for our members and the communities we serve,” shared Gamboa.