Janet Rico Uhrig was recently named the human resources director for employee relations and talent management at Pima Community College in July 2023.

In her role, she oversees the employee relations and talent acquisition teams, and she is a part of the college’s HR leadership team. Before coming to PCC, Rico Uhrig had over 20 years of experience in the HR field in industries from K-12 to higher ed, and nonprofit to municipality. She brings proven abilities and knowledge in talent acquisition, employee relations, talent management, training and development, diversity and equity work, and policy writing.

Rico Uhrig holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and communication from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in counseling from Northern Arizona University. She is dual-certified, holding her Senior Professional in Human Resources certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute since 2010. She also holds her SHRM Senior Certified Professional Certification, from Society of Human Resource Management since 2015. Rico Uhrig held her Professional in Human Resources certification from 2003 to 2010.

She is a community-minded leader and has participated in youth and leadership programs such as Summer Youth Employment Program and is a graduate of the 2016 Leadership Memphis FastTrack Program. The consummate HR professional, she’s also a member of Society for Human Resource Management of Greater Tucson, serving on the board of directors for over 11 years and was chapter president in 2016 in which she led the chapter toward its first Platinum Chapter Award status.

Rico Uhrig’s work, leadership and service above and beyond have won several awards for local and statewide recognition, including the Arizona Society for Human Resources Management Ann Byrnes, SPHR Memorial Award for Professional Excellence in Human Resources in 2018; the AZSHRM Judith Krebs, PHR Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award in 2022; and she’s a three-time winner of the SHRM-GT Celebrating Innovation in the Workplace Human Resources Leadership Award 2022, 2018 and 2017.