Investing in Career Management

Eller Graduate Professional Development Center Pays Dividends with Lifelong Career Services

By Loni Nannini

The Graduate Professional Development Center at the Eller College of Management uses collaboration, innovation and technology to optimize student return on investment by teaching the business—and art—of career management.

“Career management is a learned skill. We teach competencies that are lifelong lessons; if students learn these skills now, they will take them with them forever as they pivot in the future,” said Wendy Wienhoff, director of the Graduate Professional Development Center (GPDC).

Launched in 2024 in the increasingly complex job market, the center offers a centralized hub for services and support including career counseling; assistance with creation and review of resumes, CVs and cover letters; job search assistance including access to job boards, internship searches and interview preparation. It also stages career fairs and seminars to maximize professional readiness and promote industry connections. Guest speakers and workshops focus on topics such as negotiation, LinkedIn optimization and industry-specific paths. Services are open to current students and alumni.

The flagship professional development center is Eller’s response to unprecedented demand for the professional development and career coaching markets, which are projected by DataHorizzon Research to grow to a combined $100 billion-plus industry by 2033.

Understanding the entire process of searching for a job—and associated skills such as presenting oneself professionally, navigating workplace culture, effective communication and networking—are essentially a “hidden curriculum” that the GPDC seeks to demystify, according to Wienhoff.

“We are here to support students with the end goal of finding employment. It is a 40-hour-a-week job to search for a job and we want to help students do it as effectively as possible,” said Wienhoff.

Wienhoff and her team of seasoned career coaches combine a personalized, hands-on approach with information about the strategic aspects of career management—different tactics used by employers; how job application tracking systems work; AI and platforms such as Jobscan and Interstride; techniques to differentiate resumes; and more. This comprehensive strategy is a huge advantage at Eller that many universities don’t prioritize, according to Wienhoff.

Prioritizing professional development is essential for students to compete in today’s ultra-competitive employment environment, according to Melissa Poole, senior associate director of the GPDC.

“We are a high-level connection point for students. They have the expectation that we will connect them not only to the foundational learning they need for job searches, but provide opportunities for them to make employer and alumni connections. These connections can help them find their value and market that value effectively,” said Poole.

Playing the Employment Game: Career Management as a Skill Set

The GPDC embraces a multi-pronged approach to career management that integrates curriculum and resources across different platforms with coaching, mentoring and networking.

To jump-start the process, a first-term career planning course, Career Management, has been incorporated as a mandatory element of core graduate curriculum at Eller.

“Students feel like they can do career planning after they graduate, but that is almost too late. We want to engage them while they are in the program. Graduate level programs are rigorous and time management is really important, and if anything is going to be pushed aside, it is the career search. We want to bring the career component to the forefront,” said Wienhoff.

The course covers everything from “How to Find a Job 101” and “Resumes and Cover Letters” to personal branding and networking, along with interview techniques and the technical aspects of tailoring cover letters and resumes to AI criteria.

“The technology you have to use to find a job today is astounding, but it is also about networking. The stronger the network, the easier the job search will be,” said Wienhoff.

The GPDC facilitates connections to Eller’s 77,000-plus global alumni and their employers, providing student engagement opportunities through informational interviews; talks and seminars; mentoring and job shadows; internships and more. In the AI-driven job market, personal connections can also result in job recommendations and referrals.

Students can also engage with businesses through GPDC-led collaborations with companies throughout Tucson and Phoenix, including First American Data and Analytics; Republic Services; Tucson Electric Power; Microchip Technology, Inc.; Motorola; Intel; TSMC Arizona – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing; the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns; Featured.com; the James Agency; DriveTime Used Cars and many more.

Wienhoff said the GPDC is continually expanding this network of collaborations—including small and medium-sized companies—in its effort to support workforce development in the region. The center is also growing its network with different specializations within Eller itself, working closely with individuals such as Tara Burke, director of MSBA professional development at Eller.

“Our approach is to ensure that every engagement is mutually a beneficial experience. When done right, partnerships offer value to everyone. Students gain insight and access to companies and it can be valuable to employers to engage with Eller over the long-term,” said Burke.

In addition to business collaborations, the center’s support of organizations such as the Southern Arizona Leadership Council and The Chamber of Southern Arizona expand student networking opportunities and pathways to employment.

“We find that the companies that partner with us tend to not only hire students, but they want to engage with them and brand their own company on campus through various techniques. These include hosting information sessions and workshops on various career and professional development topics. Students take what they say to heart, so this helps to reiterate the Eller GPDC messaging and align with our learning outcomes,” said Poole.

Career Coaching: Personal Branding as a Career Asset

Career coaching is central to GPDC resources, and unlimited career coaching sessions are available in-person and online. Appointments are recommended and can be made on Handshake, the U of A’s career platform.

The center offers a team of program-specific career coaches dedicated to positioning students for success through high-level, one-on-one coaching. Career coaches aid in crafting of resumes and cover letters; assist with interview preparation, both in-person and on video; and connect students to mentors, co-ops, internships and prospective employers. Essentially, they teach students to build their personal brands.

“It can be a challenge to decide what is your strongest value proposition. Career coaching is the opportunity to better understand, ‘Here’s who I am, here are my skills, and here are the things that help create an excellent candidate for this job,’” said Poole.

Career coaches also advise students to introspectively dig into their motivations for career choice and prospective jobs, according to Emmie Hughes, a career coach for Master’s in Finance students.

“Students tend to get stuck in transactional thinking. . .they focus so hard on what they think a (prospective employer) wants to hear. I try to rework their thinking, because it is all about being authentic and showing passion,” said Hughes.

“I tell people that career coaches are also kind of like therapists. I say, ‘Tell me why you are here? What is your role? What led you to this? Tell me about your life.”

She cited the example of one student whose father had worked in finance. As a child, the student accompanied his father to work because they had no childcare. The student realized he chose a finance career not just because he loved numbers, but because it represented a connection to his father.

“That was his authentic, individual story. We are emotional beings and we connect well over emotions,” Hughes said.

Career coaches also assist with practical strategies that break the job search into manageable tasks, according to Brett Ratchford, a career coach for Master’s in Marketing students.

“One of the values career coaches bring is an accountability partner. Students need to put in a lot of work to find a job and we strategize with them to break it into small steps. . .we meet one-on-one and create a bulleted list with scheduled meetings and follow up. It helps to have a coach and a plan; otherwise, it feels like a lot to figure out on your own.”

Interview preparation for master’s-level students is another practical strategy in the highly technical job search environment, according to Daniela Aguirre, a career coach for Master’s in MIS and Master’s in Business Analytics students. Aguirre also has a background in recruitment for Amazon.

“Interviews are very rigorous and so much goes into them that you might not initially think about. It is helpful for students to connect with our resources early on to better equip themselves to showcase their technical skills live during the interview process for many of these targeted roles,” she said.

Recognizing and taking full advantage of GPDC resources brings Eller graduate students the greatest yield on their education investment now and in the future, according to Poole.

“Many students don’t use the resources at the level they should. Those who do tend to be the most successful,” said Poole.

“Students must put in the work to be the leaders in their career outcomes. They utilize our team as coaches and mentors, and we provide honest advice—good or bad—so they can improve at marketing their value. They must learn how to network professionally, since the connections are often what helps students the most in such a competitive job market. If students use the GPDC, they will have the tools to be successful!”

Pictured above from left – Graduate Professional Development Center Wendy Wienhoff, director of the Eller Graduate Professional Development Center; Tara Burke, director of MSBA Professional Development; Brett Ratchford, career coach; Melissa Poole, senior associate director of the Eller Graduate Professional Development Center; Daniela Aguirre, career coach; Emmie Hughes, career coach. Photo by Brent G. Mathis

