Into the Stratosphere

Private Investment, New Partnerships Propel World View Enterprises

By Dave Perry

It has been a whirlwind, of recent, for World View Enterprises, the Tucson-based startup that launches high-altitude balloons carrying high-resolution remote sensing technologies.

In June 2025, World View reported successful closing of a $15 million, rolling Series D round of private investment, giving it the cash to scale its manufacturing capacity, and enhance its ability to deliver “value-added data and information” to customers in defense, industry, and science.

Then, on March 12, World View announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies and Ondas Autonomous Systems to develop and deploy a new generation of AI-enabled capabilities. That $10 million infusion should allow World View to grow its persistent – fixed in the stratosphere – aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services, and couple them with land-based and other missions.

At press time, Ondas announced it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire World View Enterprises for $150 million.

It all means World View is entering a “significant growth phase,” President and CEO Ryan Hartman said in a recent interview.

“We have an exciting next couple years ahead of us, from helping our customers solve new challenges, to expanding and executing our product roadmap to take advantage of novel use cases for our customers,” Hartman said. “The stratosphere is open for business. We’re starting to see lots of customer traction.”

With the Ondas acquisition, World View’s current Tucson workforce of 95 people remains, and may grow quickly, said Phil Wocken, VP of brand and business operations for World View.

“This acquisition will allow us to scale our Tucson operations to meet the rapidly growing demand that we’re experiencing right now,” Wocken added.

“The critical mass of everything we do remains in Tucson,” Hartman said. “To be able to tap into the type of people that are available in Tucson has really been the difference of whether or not we were going to succeed or fail. I’d point to the great people of World View, who have enabled us to get to this point.”

World View intends to refine what it calls “high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities,” or ISR, giving defense and other customers “a full spectrum of solutions” so they have “decision-quality information in minutes, not days,” Hartman said.

He refers to a “multi-domain vision,” providing users critical information on “a single pane of glass.”

Each customer – an oil pipeline company, for example – has its own method of collecting, processing, and disseminating information, Wocken explained. It may use multiple vendors to get data – a drone company to capture up-close high-resolution footage, a stratospheric balloon company to provide 24/7 coverage for months at a time, and a satellite company to provide a daily snapshot of a particular area with a wide field of view.

“You’re going to get back three different sets of data, and it still won’t really give you any insights,” Wocken said. “What we’re going to be building is a unified intelligence platform that collects data from different domains, and using different modalities. From there, we can use AI to stitch together insights from that data and deliver these insights to our customers so they can make real-time, insights-based decisions. They would essentially have a single pane of glass to review a much broader data set.”

“We’ll have all of the solutions available at our fingertips,” Hartman said. “It’s the next phase for the business, and ultimately creates significant growth for us over time. Just as importantly, it creates a very unique and necessary solution for our customers.”

“As we began our strategic partnership with Ondas, both companies realized that we shared the same vision for multi-domain intelligence and decision-making, so pursuing this acquisition made so much sense to accelerate bringing that vision to life,” Wocken said.

The Ondas purchase “will fuel our existing, multi-domain vision.”

Ondas Inc., based in West Palm Beach, Fla., is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through several business units. Its technologies “offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries,” the company said.

Since its inception, World View has completed more than 135 stratospheric flight operations, carrying payloads up to 22,000 pounds. It is seen as a “vetted and trusted stratospheric operator,” the company said, counting among its clients NASA, NOAA, and government defense users. Governments comprise about 90% of World View’s customers.

“Our strategy has been to create stability for the business within the government sector, and then mature the technology onto the commercial sector,” Hartman said.

Photo courtesy World View