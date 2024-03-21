Haiku Hike, with Global Entries, on Display in Downtown Tucson

The Haiku Hike literary competition and self-guided urban poetry hike has become one of Tucson’s signature “rites of spring,” signaling new beginnings and growth. This year’s theme is Serenity.

Presented by The Downtown Tucson Partnership and the University of Arizona Poetry Center, the 5th annual Haiku Hike literary competition showcases 20 winning haiku poems printed on acrylic signage in planters located on Congress Street and Stone Avenue. Tucson’s poet Laureate, TC Tolbert, selected this year’s winning haiku. These signs will provide visual and cultural interest during the spring season, through June 1.

“The Haiku Hike is a perfect opportunity for the community to get outdoors and take a leisurely stroll while reading 20 winning haiku from around the globe. We encourage family, friends and visitors to make a day of it and stay for dining, shopping and entertainment while they’re downtown,” said Kathleen Eriksen, DTP president and CEO.

The annual competition continues to grow each year. This year, a record number of haiku were submitted from all over the world. The 5th annual competition received a record 2,069 haiku from 27 countries, 29 states, and 1,385 from Tucson.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the past response to the contest or the Haiku Hike, and we love the way it allows Tucsonans and visitors to explore poetry and creative expression as a tool to help us connect with and belong in the places where we live. On behalf of the University of Arizona Poetry Center and the College of Humanities, we’re thrilled that this collaboration with the Downtown Tucson Partnership has become an exciting annual tradition,” said Tyler Meier, executive director with the Poetry Center.