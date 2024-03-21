Sundt Foundation Awards $42,000 to Tucson Nonprofits

The Sundt Foundation distributed $42,000 in its latest round of grants to nine Tucson nonprofits.

“Our employee-owners are proud to support the missions of these Tucson nonprofits,” said Amy Bojorquez, a board member for the Sundt Foundation’s Tucson region. “These groups provide essential services for children and adults in our community.”

The following nonprofits were selected through an application and review process led by a committee of local Sundt employee-owners.

About Care received $3,000 to support its mission to deliver caring, compassionate support services for elderly and physically challenged residents to increase their quality of life. The grant will help the organization expand its services to Tucson.

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation creates opportunities to build self-esteem and empower children and youth in foster care by funding services to enrich their life and ensure their successful transition to adulthood. The $3,000 grant will provide youth aging out of foster care with education and workforce supplemental support.

A grant of $5,000 was given to Smiles For Veterans to continue preventative and restorative dental services to disadvantaged Arizona veterans. Smiles for Veterans provides dental resources to the 92% of veterans who do not qualify under current Veterans Affairs guidelines.

Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest supports older adults and individuals with disabilities so they can live safely in their homes and remain independent. The agency was awarded $3,000 to create and deliver food boxes to older adults and individuals with disabilities residing in Tucson.

More Than a Bed received a $5,000 grant to purchase car seats and diapers for children in foster or kinship care. The nonprofit’s vision is to inspire the community to get involved in the lives of foster children and support the families providing care.

Our Family Services strives to eliminate youth and family homelessness with a holistic, family-centered philosophy. The organization’s $7,500 grant will be used to purchase essential items for homeless families and young adults.

Sister Jose Women’s Center is a Tucson-based nonprofit organization that exists to aid and transform the lives of women who are unhoused. The group was awarded $3,000 to help fund its emergency overnight shelter program.

The Hope Coalition received a $7,500 grant. The grant will be used for food assistance for senior citizens and children on the days they are not in school.

Turn Your Life Around Counseling and Recovery Center was awarded $5,000. The organization is a full-service nonprofit support center with a focus on disadvantaged populations including individuals suffering from homelessness, poverty, drug and alcohol addiction, incarceration and abusive relationships.