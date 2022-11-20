The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) has promoted Emin Aydin to Director of Properties and Concessions on October 1. With nearly two decades of business management experience, including half of that in aviation industry, he brings a wealth of knowledge to this critical position.

As Director of Properties and Concessions, Aydin is responsible for planning, managing, and coordinating many facets of the Business and Commercial Development Division in property and lease management, concessions, and ground transportation for the TAA, Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN).

Prior to joining the TAA in 2021 as the Manager of Properties and Concessions, Aydin oversaw leasing and property management activities for Charleston County Aviation Authority and its three airports. After just six months with the TAA, he was the clear choice for this new leadership role, according to John Voorhees, Vice President / Chief Commercial Officer.

“Emin is a great leader,” said Voorhees. “His insight has benefitted the team since his first day on the job and I look forward to seeing him operate in this new role.”

Danette Bewley, President/CEO shared, “I am always pleased when we can promote from within the organization. I look forward to seeing his growth in the new role.”

Aydin is well versed in aeronautical and nonaeronautical agreements, properties contracts, airport concessions, Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Program compliance. His resume also includes managerial positions with Ambassador’s Plus and HealthCare Systems of Parking.

Aydin is a graduate of Hacettepe University, where he earned a degree in Social Studies / Archaeology. His hobbies include bicycling, gardening, traveling, and working on cars. He is married with three children.