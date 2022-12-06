Arizona oncology, a premier provider of advanced cancer care across Arizona, welcomes Dr. Jillian O’Donnell to its gynecologic oncology team. She joins a compassionate team providing expert care to patients in the Tucson area. O’Donnell will see patients at Arizona Oncology’s Tucson – Orange Grove location.



O’Donnell earned her medical degree from McGovern Medical School before completing her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She also completed her gynecologic oncology fellowship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

In December 2020, she was invited to speak for the International Gynecologic Cancer Society Project ECHO Virtual Tumor Board in Danang, Vietnam, presenting “BRCA Mutations for the Gynecologic Oncologist.” She presented “Surgical Management of Vulvar Cancer” to the same group in June 2021. O’Donnell is a current member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Society of Gynecologic Oncology.



“Dr. O’Donnell is a highly-skilled physician who is committed to contributing to the field of gynecologic oncology,” said Dr. Joseph Buscema. “She has a patient-centric approach to treatment that aligns strongly with our mission to provide personalized cancer care.”



Dr. O’Donnell treats gynecological cancers, including ovarian, uterine, cervical, vaginal, vulvar, and other cancers of the female reproductive tract. She specializes in the comprehensive surgical management of gynecological cancers, including both open and minimally invasive or robotic surgeries. She is passionate about providing comprehensive care, starting with the initial diagnosis and treatment through surgery, medical management, and supportive care.



“I became a physician for the opportunity to interact with, learn from, and serve others,” said O’Donnell. “I am thrilled to serve patients at Arizona Oncology, where we can provide access to the best and latest technologies in a convenient and accessible community setting.”



