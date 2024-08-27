Crest Insurance Acquires Scottsdale Agency



Crest Insurance Group has announced the acquisition of Dan Weinstein and Associates, a Scottsdale-based insurance agency specializing in group benefit insurance.

DWA principal Dan Weinstein, brings over 20 years of industry success and experience in the group benefits space. His professionalism, and ability to navigate the complexities employers face in providing meaningful benefit options to employees, define his agency.

Weinstein and the DWA staff are a welcome addition to Crest. The two firms are a cultural fit and like-minded in approach to the market, the community and to the employees.

Crest looks forward to welcoming DWA.

Founded in 2010, Crest is an excellence-driven, full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides property and casualty and employee benefits insurance solutions nationwide.

Headquartered in Tucson, Crest has offices across Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Wyoming.