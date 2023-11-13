Carondelet Health Network has announced that Christopher Kent has joined the health organization as the new Assistant Chief Financial Officer for St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Kent will play a crucial role in helping to oversee the financial management and strategic planning related to the financial operations at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital – alongside the CFO.

Kent brings 10 years of experience in hospital finance. He was previously a controller for HCA affiliate North Suburban Medical Center in Colorado. With his background in overseeing accounting operations and financial consolidation, Kent’s skill in budgeting, data integrity maintenance, and successful audit leadership will make him a valuable asset for the hospital’s financial management and growth.

Kent holds a bachelor’s degree in managerial economics, with a minor in business administration from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash.