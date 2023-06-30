BizTucson’s 2023 Honorees

By Tara Kirkpatrick

It’s our pleasure to present our third annual Women Leading the Region issue.

This year, we honor a group of magnificent women who are making their mark in academia, beauty, bioscience, construction, finance, healthcare, interior design, law, support for the military, at-risk youth and patients and their families. Their contributions make Southern Arizona significantly better and we are thrilled to profile them.

Gadabout SalonSpas has been helping BizTucson with this package from the start and we offer our sincere gratitude to its staff once again for providing hair and makeup services to all the honorees. We also thank photographer Chris Mooney for his outstanding pictures.

