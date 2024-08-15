BeachFleischman Appoints Travis Jones to Innovation Principal

BeachFleischman PLLC announces the promotion of Travis Jones, CPA, to Innovation Principal. Travis will lead efforts to enhance the firm’s client experience, drive digital transformation, explore new business models, and optimize data-driven insights. He has 17 years of experience serving in the firm’s accounting & assurance department. Travis also leads the firm’s technology committee, which monitors and evaluates current and emerging technologies to advance the firm’s strategic objectives.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as Innovation Principal at such a pivotal time for the accounting profession,” shared Travis Jones. “Embracing disruption and forward-thinking initiatives to strategically achieve business outcomes are vital to our firm’s success and long-term sustainability.”



“We are incredibly excited for Travis Jones to take on this new role,” said Eric Majchrzak, CEO. “His forward-thinking mindset and passion for data and technology will be instrumental in helping our firm navigate a new phase of growth and transformation. We are committed to staying competitive in an ever-evolving market and confident his efforts will drive meaningful change for our organization and clients.”

Travis is a member of several professional organizations, including the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, and the National Association of Black Accountants. He holds degrees from New Mexico State University, including a Bachelor of Accountancy, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, and a Master of Accountancy.

About BeachFleischman PLLC

Founded in 1990, BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona’s largest locally-owned public accounting firm and one of the Top 200 largest CPA firms in the United States. The firm has over 220 client service and administrative professionals and provides accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services to entrepreneurs, organizations, and businesses (U.S. and foreign-based). BeachFleischman specializes in several industries, including cannabis, construction, financial & professional services, healthcare, hospitality/restaurant, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology. Offices are in Phoenix, Tucson, and Nogales, Arizona. For more information, visit www.beachfleischman.com.