Arizona, UCLA Men’s Basketball Teams Agree To Multi-Year Series Starting in 2024

Former conference rivals Arizona and UCLA men’s basketball teams are set to face each other three times in the next four years, starting with a highly anticipated matchup on December 14 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.



The historic basketball programs will also meet again in neutral-site contests in 2025 at the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena) and again in 2027 in Los Angeles (TBD).



“We are happy to work alongside UCLA to keep this series on the schedule moving forward,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “For decades, Arizona-UCLA games have meant so much to our players, coaches, and fans across the country. Icons in the game of basketball have made this rivalry into one of the best in college basketball, and we look forward to adding the next chapters in the years to come.”



Tickets for the December 14 game in Phoenix will go on sale Wednesday, August 14, at 10:00 AM PT, at footprintcenter.com. Details surrounding game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.



The Arizona-UCLA series expands on the collaboration between Position Sports, a Phoenix-based event and marketing agency, and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Position Sports and the Hall of Fame entered into a 10-year partnership in 2023 that culminated in the creation of the Hall of Fame Series, a collection of multi-game, singular events that features several of the top college basketball teams in exciting non-conference matchups both domestically and abroad.



The Wildcats participated in the Hall of Fame Series Phoenix at the Footprint Center in December, upsetting the previously third-ranked University of Alabama 87-74.



Under Lloyd, Arizona is 6-2 against the Bruins including wins in the 2022 and 2023

Pac-12 Tournament championship games and they clinched the 2024 Pac-12 regular season title with a win at UCLA.



The Wildcats have been picked as a pre-season Top 20 team with some publications including Arizona in their Top 10 heading into the 2024-25 season. Caleb Love, the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year, is back in Tucson for another season while KJ Lewis and Jaden Bradley also return to bolster the backcourt. On the interior, sophomore Motiejus Krivas will be the anchor in the middle alongside transfers Trey Townsend and Tobe Awaka.

