R&A CPAs Named a Top 500 Firm for 2024 by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA)

R&A CPAs announced today that it has been named a Top 500 Firm for 2024 by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). This annual ranking gathers surveys and analytical data from firms across the United States. The R&A team, comprised of more than sixty accounting professionals, is honored to be recognized once again by IPA.

R&A helps clients achieve their financial goals with strategic solutions that improve their tax position, mitigate financial risks, and optimize accounting operations. Our outstanding service to our clients has enabled us to be awarded Best of Accounting by ClearlyRated for three consecutive years, one of just fifty-one accounting firms across the US to achieve that distinction. Forbes Magazine has also rated R&A Best of Tax and Best of Accounting for three consecutive years.

Tom Furrier, R&A CEO said, “We are proud to be named a Top 500 Firm as we celebrate our 82nd year. We are fortunate to have a team that consistently strives to provide our clients with exceptional, proactive, consultative, and comprehensive financial support. This achievement exemplifies the great work our team does every day.”

INSIDE Public Accounting is owned and operated by the Platt Group. The Platt Group helps firm leaders, and their firms achieve their full potential. IPA publishes two award-winning publications: the IPA newsletter and the annual IPA National Benchmarking Report, along with in-depth reports focused on information technology, human resources, and firm administration.

About R&A CPAs: For more than 80 years R&A CPAs has been committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals with comprehensive public accounting and consulting services. R&A’s trusted advisors serve businesses and individuals with auditing, accounting, tax, and business advisory solutions. For information and a complete list of our services, please visit RandAcpas.com or call us at 520-881-4900.

