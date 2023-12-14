Gordley Group, an award-winning Arizona community relations and creative services agency, has hired Adamari Juarez as community relations coordinator.

Juarez provides support on a variety of community relations and public involvement projects that Gordley plans and facilitates on behalf of numerous public agencies and organizations across Arizona. Her key responsibilities are coordinating project logistics, event planning, bilingual communications as well as providing written communications support for Gordley’s clients.

Juarez grew up in Douglas, Ariz., and relocated to Tucson in 2021. She attended the University of Arizona where she completed her bachelor’s degree in communication.

Her experience includes working for the Public Relations Society of America Western District statewide conference and the University of Arizona Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid as a document management specialist. Juarez said she is excited to be a part of Gordley’s collaborative team and apply her talents to the causes Gordley Group supports.