Adam Begody has joined The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson as chief development and marketing officer.

The recent associate director of development for the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona, Begody has experience working for some of Tucson’s most influential organizations. This includes the Tucson Metro Chamber, the Arizona Sands Club, and Golden Eagle Distributors. He brings over 15 years of experience in sales, marketing, fundraising and relationship management.

Complimenting Begody’s expertise is a history of nonprofit leadership and volunteerism, including being a prominent voice with the Arizona Bowl Planning Committee, the Foothills Club of Tucson and The Centurions. He is the recipient of several awards and accolades such as the Small Business Leadership Award from the Society for Human Resource Management- Greater Tucson and the Tucson Hispanic Chamber’s 40 Under 40, which also named him as Man of the Year.

Begody’s skills will be essential in growing the organization’s impact over the next several years. The BGCT chief team is spearheading several novel projects that will impact Tucson’s most in-need youth populations. This includes the launch of a Teen Tech Center, expanding transportation options for youth without access, and a Wi-Fi community garden at the Steve Daru Clubhouse location.

His joining is part of a larger organizational restructuring that has been spearheaded by CEO Denise Watters since summer 2022.