Crest Insurance Expands to Houston

Crest Insurance Group has announced the acquisition of Horizon Insurance Services, a full-service insurance agency based in Houston. This strategic move marks Crest’s 20th office nationwide and its second in Texas.

With the addition of the Houston location, Crest continues to expand its footprint across the country, reinforcing its commitment to providing exceptional insurance services to clients in new and growing markets.

The Horizon Trucking team, led by Ramon Canlas, is known for its deep expertise in commercial insurance, particularly within the trucking and transportation sectors. This acquisition further strengthens Crest’s capabilities in providing comprehensive coverage options for businesses, including specializing in the trucking industry.

“The partnership is strategic,” said Canlas, “We are seeing the market open up, and joining forces with a partner like Crest puts us in a position to attack these emerging opportunities.”

The Horizon acquisition marks Crest’s continued investment in Texas, adding a skilled team of professionals to its network of offices across the United States.