Westward Look Resort & Spa Announces New Horseback Riding Club

Westward Look Resort & Spa in Tucson has announced a new experience for guests and visitors. The resort is now offering the Catalina Riding Club. Designed for equestrians of all levels, this new offering invites guests and visitors to discover the awe-inspiring trails of the Sonoran Desert, adding another layer of experience to the resort’s revitalization.

With 80 acres of pristine, private trails on-property, Westward Look invites riders of all levels with the options of a 60-minute walk or 75-minute walk/trot ride on the Resort grounds and Kid’s Club horseback riding camps.

More experienced riders may choose a 2-, 3-, or even 4-hour off-site, dry river-bed cantering ride or mountain ride accompanied with expert guides. With 13 horses in the on-site stables, there is an opportunity to meet and spend time with the horses, getting to know their respective personalities.