Angel Charity for Children Selects Children’s Museum Tucson as 2024 Beneficiary

Angel Charity for Children has selected Children’s Museum Tucson as its 2024 Impact Grant Beneficiary.

Children’s Museum Tucson is slated to receive $1 million to facilitate the renovation of the new Education Center at 130 S. Scott Ave. The new center will include additional program spaces, and expand access for children from Title I schools, benefiting an additional 40,000 students in the inaugural year.

“Being selected as the Angel Charity 2024 Impact Grant Beneficiary is transformational for Children’s Museum Tucson,” said Executive Director Hilary Van Alsburg. “This investment will impact generations of children, expanding our capacity to provide inclusive programs and interactive experiences. More space means more educational play, for all the children in our community! We are honored to partner with Angel Charity and also celebrate the work of the six additional beneficiaries the Angels have selected for support this year. Angels truly do work miracles!”

Renovations on the Scott Avenue building, which sits just adjacent to the museum’s current downtown location in the historic Carnegie Library, are expected to be complete this year. In addition to expanding its program space, the museum will also relocate its administrative offices.

Space in the existing museum building will then be renovated to become 6,000 square feet of new exhibits, plus a new entrance, gift shop and café. Current exhibit space will be updated throughout the museum. Finally, an outdoor science garden will be added, creating an exciting new campus.

The development of a larger, accessible campus will help Children’s Museum Tucson expand its reach and impact for all children and families.