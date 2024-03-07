CrossFirst Bank Named to Newsweek’s List of Best Banks 2024

CrossFirst Bank, which has a location in Oro Valley, was named one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024.

Produced by a partnership between Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, the study is a result of the analysis of more than 9,440 institutions across the U.S., 35,000 customer interviews and more than 149 million online reviews.

“Regional banks and credit unions play a pivotal role in the financial fabric of communities nationwide,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek. “Unlike their larger counterparts, these institutions are deeply rooted in local economies, understanding the unique needs of the people they serve. In an era where digital advancements can overshadow personalized service, regional banks and credit unions stand out for their customer-centric financial services. These institutions prove that a community-centered approach can redefine the banking experience.”

The study identified the best 500 regional institutions (250 banks and 250 credit unions) based on an analysis of key performance indicators including profitability, financial relevance, risk exposures to financial uncertainties, stability of the organization, large scale independent customer surveys, reviews, and more.

To learn more and view the full list of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-regional-banks-credit-unions-2024.