Veteran Pilot and Nurse Launch Compassionate Senior Care Service in Tucson

Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 180 franchise partners and more than 350 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients.

Now, local residents Tom Neuman and Cindy Rekemeyer have opened a new location to serve the Northwest Tucson area.

Neuman, a U.S. Army veteran and medical helicopter and commercial pilot, and Rekemeyer, an experienced flight nurse and now nurse practitioner, combine their extensive experience to combat senior loneliness, promote active aging, and foster a sense of connection throughout the region by opening Seniors Helping Seniors®. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

After decades in the medical field witnessing the challenges seniors face in maintaining independence, Neuman and Rekemeyer see Seniors Helping Seniors® as a way to make a meaningful impact in their community. They aim to provide compassionate, peer-based in-home care that fosters dignity and autonomy for aging adults while planning to expand their reach in the region.

Neuman and Rekemeyer also seek to establish their business as a trusted resource for local families exploring senior care options. Additionally, they hope to form partnerships with healthcare providers, EMS agencies, and community organizations to ensure seamless, comprehensive support for aging adults.

“We wanted to do something fulfilling and impactful,” Neuman said. “With our backgrounds in healthcare and aviation, following structured, proven systems comes naturally to us. Seniors Helping Seniors® provided the perfect opportunity to combine our skills with a model that truly makes a difference in people’s lives.”

Rekemeyer echoed that sentiment, noting that her experience in healthcare exposed her to the challenges many seniors face when trying to maintain independence. “Aging doesn’t have to mean losing autonomy,” she said. “With the right support, seniors can continue to lead fulfilling, active lives. That’s exactly what we aim to provide with Seniors Helping Seniors®.”

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Arizona with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching.

This new location in Arizona will mark the fifth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Northern Pima County, Northwest Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Avra Valley, Saddlebrooke, Catalina and Dove Mountain.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

“We’ve become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees,” said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. “That’s exactly what we’ve found with Tom and Cindy as new franchisee partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Arizona.”