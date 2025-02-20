Frontier Airlines Launches New Nonstop Service from Tucson to Las Vegas

The Tucson International Airport has announced Frontier Airlines’ second nonstop destination–Las Vegas. The service is scheduled to begin on May 22., and will operate three times each week.

This new service is in addition to previously announced nonstop service to Denver International Airport launching on Mar. 3.

“The Tucson International Airport is so happy to see Frontier Airlines rapidly expanding their route network to better serve Southern Arizona,” said Tucson Airport Authority President and CEO Danette Bewley.

Frontier Airlines is an airline has transformed into an ultra-low fare carrier, allowing customers to customize their travel needs and budget along with boosting travel flexibility.

Frontier’s new route means Southern Arizonans can fly from their home airport on seven airlines – Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Sun Country and United.

Frontier currently serves nearly 100 destinations in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Dominican Republic and Canada.