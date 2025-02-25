Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium Gets New Scoreboard, Improved Field

A state-of-the-art scoreboard and upgraded field are just a couple of the major improvements fans will find on their next visit to Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The 11,000-seat capacity stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, is a key part of the Pima County Stadium District’s Kino Sports Complex. These improvements represent a $1.12 million investment in the next chapter of the stadium and the rest of Kino Sports Complex.

“These upgrades are a breath of fresh air at Kino, and they’re going to bring us to the next level of entertainment and professional play. We’re excited for everyone to enjoy these enhancements and make new memories here in Pima County,” said Sarah Horvath, director of the Kino Sports Complex and Stadium District.

The first piece of the puzzle, the $700,000 scoreboard, was installed last fall and features programmable digital displays.

Measuring 54 by 16 feet, it’s entirely customizable, based on what event is taking place.

Because the scoreboard can play live videos, spectators can expect to see instant replays and even themselves in the crowd shots. The scoreboard’s newer features also enable Kino Sports Complex to expand the advertising options available to partners and sponsors.

And as a nod to the stadium’s history, the county has preserved the “Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium” sign and the clock embedded in it. The sign will retain its place above the scoreboard, creating a blend of modern technology and nostalgia that every generation can enjoy.

“It was really important for us to preserve some pieces of the original scoreboard as a nod to those who came before us,” Horvath said.

For the first time in 27 years, the field inside the stadium has been completely replaced. The new field’s installation required 1,900 hours of labor over a 110,000-square-foot playing surface and cost $425,000.

Fans will also notice smaller improvements, such as the installation of pitch clock displays. County officials believe they’ll help attract larger and more prominent events to the stadium.

Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium will be sporting these new upgrades between Mar. 2 and Mar. 7, when Kino hosts the World Baseball Classic 2025 Qualifiers.

“Now that we officially have our best foot forward at Kino, we’re ready to entertain the crowds at their favorite returning events and attract new events to the area,” Horvath said.