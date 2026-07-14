Pima County Launches Mobile-Friendly Loop Website

Pima County has revamped the Chuck Huckelberry Loop website, making it easier to navigate and much more friendly to mobile users.

To make the public and Loop users aware of the update, the County Communications Office has launched a “Put The Loop on Your Phone” social media campaign to show users how to find all the great content about The Loop through a simple touch of their cell phone home screen. The improved site at pima.gov/theloop features a sleek, streamlined layout; user-friendly buttons; and an intuitive interface.

The Loop website can easily be saved as an app button to a smartphone, so runners and cyclists can keep the site — and its wealth of information — within easy reach while they’re out on the trail.

“More than half the visitors to The Loop’s webpages are mobile users and we had a lot of information tucked away in Loop subpages that required a lot of clicking through the site to find,” said Pima County Communications Director Mark B. Evans.

Having identified the problem, several county departments worked closely together for months to find the best solution.

“Our IT Department’s web team worked with Parks and Recreation to reorganize that information and redesigned the page with an emphasis on ease of use for mobile users,” Evans said.

Now, instead of scrambling to bring up the site while they’re in the middle of their route, users can find the information they’re looking for in a matter of seconds. If they see broken glass, trash, or another concern, they can grab their phone and report it immediately. They can also find the closest parking lot or restroom, check for upcoming closures and construction, and track down their favorite piece of artwork on the path.

“The new site also has links to the Loop Store where users can purchase Loop-branded gear, the digital Loop map, and to the monthly Loop usage reports compiled by Parks and Recreation,” Evans said.

The website improvements are part of a larger effort connected to the Board of Supervisors’ One Pima Initiative. As directed by OPI, a more sophisticated Loop-specific phone app is under development and should be released later this year. Improvements to the digital Loop map also are being tested and should be released later this summer.

The Loop is not a single unbroken trail, but a series of shared-use pathways and bike lanes built along five waterways: the Santa Cruz River, the Rillito River, the Pantano Wash, the Julian Wash and the Cañada del Oro. USA Today has twice named it the best recreational trail in the country.

The trail sprang from soil-cement bank protection built along the rivers by Pima County Flood Control in the aftermath of the 1983 flood. After noticing that the bank paths were a popular spot for runners and cyclists, the County decided to pave them. Tens of thousands of locals and visitors are estimated to use The Loop every month, either biking, walking, skating, or even riding a horse.

The Loop is still a work in progress, with recent additions including a protected path across the new Sunset Links Bridge and last year’s extension of the path from Prince to Dodge.

Thanks to the new page, newbies and dedicated Loopers alike will find it easier than ever to explore and enjoy the ever-growing trail.

“The Loop website is a great example of collaboration and innovation,” said Anissa Ramirez, community engagement coordinator at Pima County Parks & Recreation.

“Being part of the discussions that helped bring this resource to life has been rewarding, and I’m excited to see it make it easier for our community to access information and connect with one of our region’s most valued recreational resources.”

Photo courtesy Pima County