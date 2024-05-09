Vantage West Opens New Branch in Golder Ranch

Vantage West Credit Union celebrates the grand opening of its new branch located at 15250 N. Oracle Road Suite 150 in Golder Ranch Plaza.

This is a relocation of its Catalina Branch, previously located at 16460 N. Oracle Rd. It will hold a ribbon-cutting celebration on May 14.

The new location will feature an Interactive Teller Machine vestibule so members can quickly self-serve their everyday transactions. The lobby is designed to support relationship bankers as they serve members with their more in-depth financial needs.

“The decision to relocate the Catalina Branch to our new Golder Ranch location is in response to member and employee feedback,” said Jimena Valdés-Walls, SVP of member experience.

The new branch model will offer convenient, everyday banking options in addition to more in-depth, holistic financial wellness planning and coaching.”

Shawn Ostrander, Golder Ranch branch manager added, “Relationship bankers will be ready to offer concierge service to members, based on their needs. Whether they need to conduct a basic transaction, are interested in learning about online account management, or have more involved financial needs, they will find the assistance they need at the branch.”

Vantage West branches serve as community anchors connecting neighbors and local businesses to critical resources that meet their financial needs and help them build a prosperous financial future. The goal of Vantage West’s approach to modern banking is to meet members where they are in their financial journey and build relationships that will ensure more of their short-and longer-term financial needs are met.