NAMI Surpasses Fundraising Goal in Campaign

National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Arizona has announced the successful surpassing of its fundraising goal during the NAMIWalks event held on Apr. 6 at Kennedy Park.

The campaign, aimed at supporting mental health initiatives, set an ambitious goal of $150,000 and has currently raised $150,605.

The community showed overwhelming support, with approximately 3,000 attendees joining the event, including 1,159 participants and 70 teams who walked together in solidarity for mental health awareness. The enthusiasm and commitment of the community has been pivotal in exceeding the fundraising expectations.

NAMI Southern Arizona will continue to raise funds for the Walk until August and invites more community members to join its cause and help make a difference.