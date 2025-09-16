Vantage West Celebrates New Oro Valley Branch

Vantage West has announced the grand opening of its new branch in Oro Valley. The branch, located at 11165 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 155 in Oro Valley, will have its grand opening event on Sept. 23, 10am – 12pm featuring refreshments, giveaways, and opportunities to meet the team.

“Community banking means more than providing financial services — it’s about building relationships and investing in the growth of the communities we call home,” said Jimena Valdes-Walls, senior VP of experience for Vantage West. “By opening our Oro Valley branch, we’re expanding not just our footprint, but also our promise to deliver personalized service and meaningful support to local families and businesses.”

The new branch offers full-service banking, including checking and savings accounts, mortgages, consumer and business loans, and wealth management and estate planning resources. Members will also have access to modern conveniences such as digital banking, interactive teller machines, and financial education workshops designed to empower individuals and local businesses.

As a member-owned institution, Vantage West reinvests profits back into its members because decisions prioritize people and not shareholders. Vantage West was recognized by Newsweek as one of the best regional credit unions for the second year in a row, a testament to its commitment to people-first service and community impact.