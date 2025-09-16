KB Home Opens Cielo Reserve in Tucson’s Valencia Corridor

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., announced the grand opening of Cielo Reserve, a rare opportunity to own a new single-story home in Tucson’s Valencia Corridor, a location close to downtown, which showcases pedestrian friendly streets, boutique shopping and trendy eateries.

The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets and ample storage space. The single-story floor plans offer up to four bedrooms and two baths. Homeowners will also appreciate being within walking distance of local schools and parks.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the No. 1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in Tucson, based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Tucson-area homebuyers spacious new single-story homes in a convenient Valencia Corridor location, walking distance to local schools and popular parks like Gunny Barreras Park, which features a playground, splash pad, basketball and pickleball courts, and sports fields,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division. “Homeowners will also appreciate being minutes to shopping, dining, the area’s major commuter corridors and Tucson International Airport. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Cielo Reserve is in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated at the corner of South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road, providing easy access to Interstates 10 and 19, Tucson International Airport and the area’s major employers, including UA Tech Park and Amazon and Target distribution centers. Cielo Reserve is minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment at Tucson Spectrum and Tucson Marketplace at The Bridges. The new neighborhood is also a short drive to a wide variety of outdoor recreation, including hiking and biking at Anza Trail, Santa Rita Mountains and Madera Canyon.

The Cielo Reserve sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $280,000s.