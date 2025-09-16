Greater Tucson Leadership Requests Nominations for 73rd Annual Community Impact Awards

Through Oct. 12, Greater Tucson Leadership announced that nominations are open for the 73rd Annual Community Impact Awards, one of Tucson’s longest-running recognition events honoring outstanding community leadership. Nominations are open to the entire community.

GTL encourages community members to nominate deserving individuals and is seeking nominations from a wide cross-section of the community. The process culminates on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026, at the Tucson Convention Center when GTL presents the award to the recipients.

Tucson’s Man and Woman of the Year Award, established in 1952 by the Tucson Advertising Club. The Tucson Metro Chamber assumed the Man and Woman of the Year Program in 1983 and provided GTL with the honor of carrying on the tradition of these awards in 2012. The award program honors a man and woman who have in the recent or past few years, distinguished themselves through exceptional leadership and service to the Tucson community. Honorees are those who have invested their time, expertise, and resources to advance community well-being, support others, and exemplify integrity and respect through their actions.

The Founders Award, established in 1985 to augment the Man and Woman of the Year Awards. This separate and distinct “lifetime achievement” award cites individuals who have demonstrated significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments and who have helped shape the community in a quality, positive manner with merit and dedication.

The GTL Alumni Excellence Award, established in 2017. It recognizes the outstanding volunteer efforts of a member of the GTL alumni community. The distinguished recipients have demonstrated a significant long-term commitment to Tucson and represents the highest ideals of service and loyalty to the community.

The nomination form may be found and completed online here: https://greatertucsonleadership.org/form.php?form_id=62&c=1

