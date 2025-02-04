OneAZ Launches New Partnership to Elevate Credit Unions’ Role Empowering Consumers

OneAZ Credit Union is thrilled to join eleven credit unions in launching Backbone, a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening and elevating the essential role that credit unions play in driving prosperity and community growth across Arizona and the nation.



As a founding member of Backbone, OneAZ will work collaboratively with credit unions from across the country to protect consumers’ and communities’ rights to access a variety of financial options. Consumers need to know that credit unions answer their communities — not Wall Street shareholders — and put members’ interests first. Credit union members enjoy $12.5 billion in higher yields on savings, $1.5 billion in lower fees, and $8.8 billion in lower loan rates compared to banks, and credit unions routinely serve people and communities overlooked and ignored by others.



“Today is a monumental day as credit unions across the country come together to stand up and celebrate our service to our members and communities,” said Brandon Michaels, OneAZ Credit Union President & CEO. “Credit unions truly are the backbone of our members’ lives. We are here to clear the path for them, so they are inspired to dream big and attain financial success. Together, OneAZ is uniting with other credit unions across the country to speak with one voice about how we are igniting growth and driving prosperity in communities across the nation.



The coalition’s name embodies its commitment to show the world how credit unions serve as the backbone of economic growth and prosperity in Arizona and for more than 100 million Americans in every community across the United States.



In the months to come, Backbone will educate consumers on the wide variety of financial options that put members and their communities’ needs first— the same options that have been available to Arizonans and Americans for decades.



The members of Backbone are:



Bethpage Federal Credit Union (New York), Community Financial Credit Union (Michigan), Credit Union 1 (Alaska),

Ent Credit Union (Colorado), Everwise Credit Union (Indiana), Farmers Insurance Federal Credit Union (California)

OneAZ Credit Union (Arizona), Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union (South Carolina), Vantage West Credit Union (Arizona), Verity Credit Union (Washington), WEOKIE Federal Credit Union (Oklahoma)



About OneAZ Credit Union



Serving Arizona since 1951, OneAZ Credit Union is a financial powerhouse managing over $3.4 billion in assets and serving over 200,000 member-owners and 12,000 business owners across 20 branches statewide. We are committed to inspiring dreams and driving prosperity and community growth through innovative and high-quality personal and business banking solutions. At OneAZ, it’s all about banking for the people, not for profit. Discover more at OneAZcu.com. Insured by NCUA. Join us in driving prosperity and building a brighter tomorrow for Arizona.



About Backbone



Backbone is a coalition of credit unions championing everyday Americans and their economic and overall health. Fairness and access matter in personal finance, and credit unions put people first. Through education and storytelling, the coalition aims to increase understanding of credit unions’ purpose, services, and benefits— especially those overlooked by traditional banking institutions. Backbone is committed to building support for credit unions’ essential role that prioritizes people over profits and invests in local communities.