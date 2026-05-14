University of Arizona to Award About 10,000 Degrees at Commencement

University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella will confer about 10,000 bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and professional degrees at the university’s 162nd Commencement on May 15.

The approximately 90-minute ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Casino Del Sol Stadium and will be livestreamed on YouTube. More than 30,000 guests attend the university’s Commencement celebration each year.

“Excitement is building across our campus as we prepare to celebrate the U of A Wildcat Class of 2026,” said Heather Lukach, executive director for presidential events and university ceremonies. “Graduates and their families will soon be welcomed by a remarkable community of dedicated staff, faculty and volunteers from across the university, all coming together to create an unforgettable Commencement experience. It’s a powerful moment to honor our graduates’ hard work, resilience and achievements as they reach this important milestone in their life journey.”

This year’s Commencement speaker is Eric Schmidt, former CEO and Chairman of Google, co-founder of Schmidt Sciences, and a leading architect in the era of artificial intelligence. He is currently chair and CEO of Relativity Space, author of four New York Times best-selling books, and co-founder with his wife, Wendy, of several philanthropic organizations working to make the world healthy, resilient and secure for all. The couple founded the Schmidt Family Foundation, Schmidt Ocean Institute, and most recently, Schmidt Sciences.

Schmidt Sciences is partnering with the U of A as a key collaborator on Lazuli – the world’s first fully privately funded space telescope.

“The University of Arizona embodies the curiosity, rigor and bold imagination that will shape the next era of discovery – not just in science and technology, but in tackling the world’s greatest challenges,” Schmidt said. “The work being done here today will define what’s possible tomorrow. I am honored to address the Class of 2026 as they step into a pivotal moment in history, full of extraordinary opportunity and responsibility.”

Information for guests

Casino Del Sol Stadium Gates 3, 4, 6 and 7 will open to guests at 6 p.m. Guest seating is first come, first served, and no tickets are required. The university will enforce game‑day security procedures at all guest entrances, including the stadium’s clear bag policy and screening through metal detectors. Large bags, backpacks, or parcels are not permitted, and all personal items must be carried in an approved clear bag.

The SafeCats app provides campus maps, real-time garage occupancy, ceremony schedules and the latest safety updates.

More information for guests is available on the Commencement website.

Honorary degree and Alumni Achievement Award recipients

Schmidt will receive an honorary Doctor of Science from the U of A College of Science. He is one of five honorary degree recipients.

Alice Chaiten Baker will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. Baker has helped advance the arts and social sciences at the University of Arizona and in Tucson through years of philanthropy, community leadership and advocacy for education.

Gabrielle Giffords will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters from the College of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture. After a 2011 shooting that killed six people and critically wounded then-Rep. Giffords, she focused on her recovery and eventually co-founded Americans for Responsible Solutions, an advocacy and research organization later renamed GIFFORDS.

F. Ronald Rayner will receive an honorary Doctor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Life and Environmental Sciences. Rayner is an innovator in arid-land agriculture, helping develop no-till and minimum-tillage systems designed to conserve water – and has long advocated for student success at the U of A.

Scott Stuber will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from the College of Fine Arts. A proud alumnus of the college, Stuber has spent decades redefining how films are created, distributed and experienced. He served as chairman of Netflix Films from 2017 to 2024 and is partnering with Amazon MGM Studios to relaunch the historic United Artists and to finance and release movies from his new production company.

Cisco Aguilar will receive the university’s Alumni Achievement Award. Aguilar serves as Nevada’s Secretary of State, focusing on modernizing, innovating and building transparency in the office. He graduated from the University of Arizona in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration; 2004 with a master’s in business administration; and 2004 with a Juris Doctor.

Read more about this year’s honorary degree and Alumni Achievement Award recipients.

Student award winners

Seven outstanding graduates will be presented awards at Commencement. The awards and their recipients are:

Provost Award: Grant Palmer, who is graduating summa cum laude with honors with a Bachelor of Science in medicine and a minor in biochemistry.

Robert Logan Nugent Award: Alicia Salazar Conteras, who is graduating with dual degrees in speech, language, and hearing sciences, and in Spanish; and Lane Vazquez Luna, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry with a minor in classics.

Robie Gold Medal Awards: Braelyn Huff, who is graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and in politics, philosophy, economics, and law; and Gabriel Trinidad, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in physiology and medical sciences, with minors in Spanish and biochemistry.

Merrill P. Freeman Medals: Imon Contractor, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in operations and supply chain management; and Nicholas Davis, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting.

Pictured above – The Wildcat community is invited to the University of Arizona Campus on Friday, March 15 to celebrate as President Suresh Garimella confers about 10,000 bachelor's, master's, doctoral and professional degrees at the university's 162nd Commencement. Photo by Chris Richards/University Communications