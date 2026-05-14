KB Home Announces New Bella Tierra Horizon Community in East Tucson

KB Home, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has announced the opening of Horizon, a new community offering personalized homes within the Bella Tierra master plan in a highly desirable East Tucson location.

Bella Tierra Horizon at a Glance

Price: From the $390,000s

From the $390,000s Location: East Tucson, Arizona, on East Irvington Road between South Houghton Road and South Camino Seco

East Tucson, Arizona, on East Irvington Road between South Houghton Road and South Camino Seco Home type: One-story single-family homes

One-story single-family homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 4 bedrooms and 2 baths

Up to 4 bedrooms and 2 baths Amenities: Eight parks with children’s playgrounds, ramadas, open space, walking trails and dog parks

Bella Tierra Horizon provides easy access to Interstate 10, Downtown Tucson, Tucson International Airport and the area’s major employment centers, including UA Tech Park, Amazon Distribution Center, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Pima Community College East Campus. The new community is minutes from Lincoln Regional Park, a 191-acre recreation hub that offers soccer fields, children’s playgrounds, a baseball and softball complex, basketball court, dog park and recreation center with a fitness area, swimming pool and splash pad.

Bella Tierra Horizon is also close to shopping and dining at Old Spanish Trail Marketplace and Houghton Town Center. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the neighborhood’s proximity to several golf courses and the Tucson Loop, a 131-mile walking and biking path.

The homes at Bella Tierra Horizon are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

“With Bella Tierra Horizon, we’re bringing beautiful new homes to our highly desirable East Tucson master plan with a wide variety of community amenities,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division. “At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they’re not paying for features they don’t value or compromising on ones they do.”

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

Photo courtesy KB Home