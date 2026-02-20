University of Arizona Opens Newly Expanded Semiconductor Lab

University of Arizona, government and industry leaders attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 17 to celebrate the opening of the expanded Nanofabrication Core Facility, part of the Office of Research and Partnerships’ Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing.

The Arizona Commerce Authority awarded $35.5 million in funding in 2023 to expand the clean room from 2,800 to 6,800 square feet, equip it with ultramodern tools, and support a statewide workforce development program.

The University of Arizona’s clean room supports wafer polishing, photolithography, etching, metrology and packaging – critical steps in producing nanoscale technology like computer chips.Kris Hanning/Office of Research and Partnerships

Located in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Building, the clean room prepares students for the state’s booming semiconductor industry. It also supports faculty research and industry collaboration on chip fabrication, optoelectronic and photonic devices and quantum technology systems.

The clean room’s air is 10,000 times cleaner than outside air, which is essential for exacting protocols that ensure the purity, precision and reliability of chips.

The Arizona Commerce Authority allocated $4.5 million of its original $35.5 million investment for workforce development that extends beyond campus, positioning the U of A as a bridge between education and high-paying careers.

The Southwest Nano-Lab Alliance – a coalition of the state’s three public universities, the University of Utah, the University of New Mexico and Rio Salado College – collaborates on workforce initiatives.

What they are saying

University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella: “Arizona’s continued emergence as a national hub for semiconductor manufacturing depends on innovation, technical expertise and a highly skilled workforce. We are proud to build on the University of Arizona’s distinguished record in this area and to launch and power the research infrastructure and talent pipeline that will sustain Arizona’s semiconductor leadership. My sincere thanks to Gov. Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Commerce Authority for their partnership in advancing this investment. By aligning world-class capabilities with hands-on learning for our students, we are strengthening Arizona’s competitiveness and fulfilling our land-grant mission to create opportunity across our state.”

Gov. Katie Hobbs: “Semiconductors power nearly every part of modern life, from health care and transportation to clean energy, national security and artificial intelligence. For too long, much of this manufacturing capacity existed overseas. Arizona has stepped forward to change that. Arizona’s semiconductor future depends on skilled technicians, engineers and innovators ready to step into high-tech jobs. Through hands-on training, advanced simulation tools and partnerships across the state, the University of Arizona is creating pathways into these careers.”

Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, senior vice president for research and partnerships: “This clean room is where ideas move from concept to capability for the global semiconductor industry. By integrating advanced fabrication and photonics with talent development, the Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing has created an environment where faculty, students and industry partners can build and test the semiconductor technologies of the future. This leading-edge facility strengthens our ability to deliver research with real-world impact that will enhance and ensure U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing today and in the future.”

Krishna Muralidharan, director of the Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing and a professor of Materials Science and Engineering: “The expanded clean room provides dedicated space that enables industry-driven collaborations to advance research innovation and support workforce pipelines. We have collaborated with multiple companies to support their research and development efforts and look forward to growing our network of partners to promote Arizona’s semiconductor manufacturing industry.”

David W. Hahn, the Craig M. Berge Dean of the College of Engineering: “The benefits of Arizona Commerce Authority’s investment will extend far beyond the University of Arizona campus, supporting Arizona’s role as the national leader in micro- and nanofabrication. This project speaks to the power of collaboration between the ACA and our university, accelerating Arizona’s workforce development, and driving technological advancement in fulfillment of our commitment to shaping the future through research and innovation.”

Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority: “The University of Arizona’s clean room expansion opening marks a significant milestone in advancing semiconductor innovation in Arizona. We’re proud to collaborate with the University of Arizona and all of the partners involved to support this state-of-the-art facility – advancing semiconductor R&D and reinforcing Arizona’s position as an epicenter for pioneering semiconductor innovation and investment.”

Pictured abovefrom left – Mark Van Dyke, associate dean of research in the College of Engineering; Brian Anderson, dean of the Wyant College of Optical Sciences; Carmala Garzione, dean of the College of Science; Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority; University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella; Cecilia Mata, treasurer of the Arizona Board of Regents; David W. Hahn, Craig M. Berge Dean of the College of Engineering; and Krishna Muralidharan, director of the Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing, celebrate the opening of the expanded Nanofabrication Core Facility, part of the Office of Research and Partnerships' Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing. Photo courtesy Leslie Hawthorne Klingler/Office of Research and Partnerships