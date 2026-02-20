“One Year Away” Program Expands Employment Support for Davis-Monthan Airmen
Desert Thunder Squadron is expanding its “One Year Away” program, a workforce-readiness initiative designed to help Airmen transitioning from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base successfully launch civilian careers in Tucson or wherever they choose to live after they step down from active service.
Each year, approximately 600–800 Airmen retire from active duty at DMAFB, many bringing decades of leadership, technical expertise and mission-driven experience. While highly valued by employers, transitioning service members often benefit from structured support to translate military experience into civilian career pathways.
To address this need, DTS has partnered with Edge4Vets, a nationally recognized
program developed by Fordham University’s Human Resiliency Institute that has helped more than 3,000 veterans nationwide. Through its hands-on workshops, Airmen learn how to articulate their strengths, prepare for civilian hiring processes, and connect with employers offering career-track opportunities.
Following a successful pilot year in 2025 that served 75 Airmen with its spring and fall programs that were held at the Southern Arizona Community Foundation and Banner Health. One Year Away will expand in 2026 with two new workshops:
• May 19, 2026, hosted by Pima Community College at the Aviation Center Campus
• Fall 2026, hosted by Tucson Medical Center
Workshops are supported by business mentors and human resources leaders from a
broad coalition of regional employers across healthcare, construction, real estate,
finance, manufacturing, and automotive sectors. The list of local firms is growing and currently includes:
AGM Containers
Arizona Bowl
Banner Health
Bourn Properties
Thomas R. Brown Foundation
Patrick DeConcini
Dias Management (McDonalds)
Genesis OB-GYN
HSL Properties
Jim Click Automotive Team
Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate
Nova Home Loans
O’Rielly Chevrolet
Pain Institute of Southern Arizona
Pima Community College
Pima County
Potoff Foundation
Sundt Construction
Tucson Airport Authority
Tucson Federal Credit Union
Tucson Medical Center
Vantage West Credit Union
Winers & Diners Foundation
Following the workshops, each participating Airman is paired with a DTS recruited “Wingmen” mentor for one-on-one guidance. These mentors help Airmen turn workshop insights into clear career goals, actionable plans, and lasting professional connections.
“While the Air Force does an outstanding job developing Airmen, there are fewer
resources focused on preparing them for civilian careers,” said Mark Irvin, immediate past president of Desert Thunder Squadron. “One Year Away fills that gap by helping Airmen prepare for their next chapter and by connecting employers with exceptional leadership talent.”
The goal of One Year Away is simple: help Airmen within a year of transition build a PLAN4SUCCESS, connect with local employers, and launch meaningful second careers—while strengthening the regional workforce.