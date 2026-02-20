Pima Association of Governments, Regional Transportation Authority Elect 2026 Officers
The Pima Association of Governments Regional Council and Regional Transportation Authority Board on Jan. 29 elected officers for 2026 among the members of each governing body.
PAG Regional Council officers for 2026:
- Chair, Marana Mayor Jon Post
- Vice Chair, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy
- Treasurer, South Tucson Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela
RTA Board officers for 2026:
- Chair, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy
- Vice Chair, Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose
- 2nd Vice Chair, Pascua Yaqui Tribe Chairman Julian Hernandez
The PAG Regional Council and RTA Board elect new officers at the first meeting of each year. The officers serve for one year.
The chief elected officials of local, county, state and tribal governments serve on the PAG Regional Council and RTA Board. The nine leaders work together to represent the greater Tucson region in matters of transportation planning, air quality, water quality and economic vitality.
All members of the PAG Regional Council and RTA Board include:
- Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose
- Pascua Yaqui Tribal Council Chairman Julian Hernandez
- Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz
- Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
- South Tucson Mayor Roxana Valenzuela
- Marana Mayor Jon Post
- Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield
- Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy
- Arizona State Transportation Board Member Ted Maxwell
Learn more about the PAG Regional Council here and find meeting information here.
Information about the RTA Board can be found here and meeting information here.