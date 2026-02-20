Pima Association of Governments, Regional Transportation Authority Elect 2026 Officers

The Pima Association of Governments Regional Council and Regional Transportation Authority Board on Jan. 29 elected officers for 2026 among the members of each governing body.

PAG Regional Council officers for 2026:

Chair, Marana Mayor Jon Post

Vice Chair, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy

Treasurer, South Tucson Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela

RTA Board officers for 2026:

Chair, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy

Vice Chair, Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose

2nd Vice Chair, Pascua Yaqui Tribe Chairman Julian Hernandez

The PAG Regional Council and RTA Board elect new officers at the first meeting of each year. The officers serve for one year.

The chief elected officials of local, county, state and tribal governments serve on the PAG Regional Council and RTA Board. The nine leaders work together to represent the greater Tucson region in matters of transportation planning, air quality, water quality and economic vitality.

All members of the PAG Regional Council and RTA Board include:

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose

Pascua Yaqui Tribal Council Chairman Julian Hernandez

Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

South Tucson Mayor Roxana Valenzuela

Marana Mayor Jon Post

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield

Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy

Arizona State Transportation Board Member Ted Maxwell

Learn more about the PAG Regional Council here and find meeting information here.

Information about the RTA Board can be found here and meeting information here.