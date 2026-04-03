University of Arizona, Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tommy Lloyd Agree to Contract Extension Through 2031 Season

The University of Arizona and men’s basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd have agreed to a contract extension that will continue his leadership of the Wildcats through the 2031 season, R. Ken Coit Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois announced today. The extension is pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.



“Tommy Lloyd is the best coach in college basketball, and we have a strong conviction in the future of Arizona Basketball under his leadership,” said Reed-Francois. “Our program’s success this season – winning championships, competing on the sport’s biggest stage and excelling academically – is a testament to the standard that he and his staff have established. He has recruited and developed student-athletes of character who make a positive impact on our team, our campus and our community. Tommy has strengthened our foundation while honoring the tradition that makes Arizona Basketball one of the premier programs in the country, and we are thrilled that he will continue to lead this program at the highest level for years to come.”



In his five seasons as the head coach at Arizona, Lloyd has amassed a record of 148-35 (for a winning percentage of 80.8%), which is the most wins in NCAA history for a head coach in his first five seasons. In 2025-26, Arizona delivered a historic season, compiling a 36–2 overall record, capturing both the Big 12 regular season and tournament championships and advancing the Wildcats to the Final Four for the first time since 2001, while being named The Sporting News National Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year. Arizona’s dominance throughout the season reinforced the program’s place among the nation’s elite and energized the global Wildcat community.



“Coach Lloyd has led our men’s basketball program with clarity of purpose and a commitment to excellence,” said University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella. “This past season is among the finest in Arizona Athletics history, reflecting the culture he has built and the consistency of the program. He has reestablished Arizona Basketball as one of the nation’s best programs and leads a team that is unified and performing at the highest levels on the court and in the classroom. I am very pleased that we have come to an agreement extending his contract and his leadership. We look forward to continued success.”



Since arriving in Tucson, Lloyd has reinforced Arizona’s standing as one of the nation’s elite men’s basketball programs, combining championship-level performance with a commitment to developing student-athletes, on and off the court. His teams have been defined by unselfish play, toughness and a style that resonates with Wildcat fans and alumni.



“Arizona Basketball is a central galvanizing force in our community and our state,” Lloyd said. “The University of Arizona and the City of Tucson are special to me and my family and it is an honor to continue to represent them moving forward. I want to thank President Garimella, John Arnold and Desiree Reed-Francois for their continued support as we work every day to carry on the legacy of those who built this program before us. We are honored to be playing on the biggest stage this weekend in Indianapolis will the full support of Wildcat Nation behind us.”

Photo: Mike Christy/Arizona Athletics