Long Companies Announces New Leadership

Long Companies has named Kevin Kaplan as its new CEO to oversee the organization’s strategic vision and continued growth, including Long Realty Company, Prosperity Home Mortgage, Agave Title Agency and HomeServices Insurance.

Kaplan brings nearly 30 years of real estate industry experience spanning marketing, technology, brand strategy and brokerage leadership. He joined Long Realty in 2008 as director of marketing and has progressed to become VP of marketing and technology, VP of marketing and business development and most recently COO.

As COO, Kaplan helped drive company growth, strengthen operational performance and elevate the experience for agents and clients. Earlier in his career, he worked with national real estate brands and led a brokerage, giving him a broad industry perspective.

Baron Gauna will continue in his role as president of Long Realty, overseeing day-to-day operations of the brokerage and maintaining its strong agent-first culture. Gauna brings more than 24 years of real estate experience, all with Long Realty. He began his career as a REALTOR™ and advanced through leadership roles including trainer, sales manager and branch manager of three of Long Realty’s largest offices before being named president.

Reneé Gonzales, previously CEO of Long Companies, has transitioned to a full-time role as VP of integrated experiences with HomeServices of America, Long Realty’s parent company. She will partner with brokerage leaders across the national HomeServices network to expand and enhance the integration of mortgage, title and insurance services. Gonzales will remain closely connected to Long Realty as chair.