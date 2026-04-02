Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World Opens, Bringing a Destination Retailer to the City of Tucson

Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World is now open at Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges, offering Tucsonans a premier shopping experience on the City’s south side. The 100,000-square-foot store is Bass Pro Shops’ third Arizona location.

The Grand Opening and Evening for Conservation on March 25 brought hundreds of shoppers out to enjoy music, giveaways, and celebrities. Annually, 250 million visitors are drawn to Bass Pro Shop locations across the U.S. and Canada. The Tucson store, which features a 15,000-gallon aquarium, is anticipated to attract more than one million visitors per year, including those from neighboring states.

The Grand Opening event was designed to unite sportsmen and women to support local conservation efforts. Known as a national leader in protecting habitat, the retailer is donating 15 percent of sales made on March 25 to local conservation organizations. Bass Pro Shops was also named one of “America’s Most Admired Workplaces” by Newsweek in 2025.

Mayor Romero and the City Council approved a Site-Specific Sales Tax Development Agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC on September 19, 2023. The Site-Specific Sales Tax incentive program, established in 2014, is designed to enhance the economic welfare of the City’s residents, increase the City’s tax base, and provide a better quality of life for Tucsonans.

The City of Tucson is expected to receive $4.7 million in gross new direct local tax revenues during the term of the agreement, which ends in 2029. After that, an estimated $0.9 million in direct property and sales tax revenues is expected to be generated each year. Construction of Tucson’s Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World created more than 230 construction jobs, and approximately 150 store employees have been hired, including veterans. The economic impact to the region over five years of operations is estimated to be $78.5 million.

“It’s always great to see new investment in Ward 5, especially from businesses our community is so enthusiastic about. Bass Pro Shops is a destination store that families will travel for hours to enjoy,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

“The more than 150 jobs for Tucsonans and millions of dollars in tax revenue at this site are tangible community benefits we’ll enjoy for years to come. Opening this new location means more investment in parks, roads, public safety, and neighborhood services.

“I work closely with my colleagues on the Council and our private sector partners to create the jobs, opportunities, and amenities that our residents deserve. This new site is a good example of what we can achieve.”

About Bass Pro Shops: Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company’s sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Best Outdoor Retailer” for four consecutive years and “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”

About City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives: The Office of Economic Initiatives coordinates the City’s economic development programs for the purpose of attracting jobs and investment to the City of Tucson. The Office of Economic Initiatives also offers local small business and entrepreneurial assistance and encourages regional workforce development efforts to foster a sustainable and diverse local economy. To contact the Office of Economic Initiatives, visit www.ConnectTucson.com.