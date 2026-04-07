University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law Names Jason Kreag New Dean

Office of the Provost

Dear colleagues,

I am pleased to announce that Jason Kreag has been appointed dean of the James E. Rogers College of Law, effective April 13, 2026.



Dean Kreag has served as interim dean since January 6, 2025, providing steady and effective leadership during a period of transition. A member of the law faculty since 2013, he has established himself as a respected educator, scholar and colleague. As associate dean since 2020, he has been instrumental in strengthening the college’s academic programs, fostering innovation and guiding our community through challenging times.

Dean Kreag’s teaching and scholarship focus on critical issues in the criminal justice system, including prosecutorial misconduct, forensic science, wrongful convictions, and the intersection of technology and privacy. His widely cited research, published in leading law reviews such as Vanderbilt Law Review, Boston University Law Review, and Stanford Law Review Online, has influenced both academic discourse and legal practice.

Beyond his scholarly contributions, Dean Kreag is a highly regarded teacher and mentor. He has received honors from the James E. Rogers College of Law including Administrator of the Year, the Leslie F. and Patricia Bell Faculty Service Award and Teacher of the Year. His dedication to education and service reflects the core values of the college.

Prior to joining the College of Law, Dean Kreag served as a staff attorney at the Innocence Project, where he worked on issues such as unreliable forensic evidence, prosecutorial misconduct and wrongful convictions. He also worked at the Southern Center for Human Rights, handling post-conviction capital cases.



I would like to thank College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Dean Lori Poloni-Staudinger for chairing the search committee, as well as the students, faculty, staff and community members who contributed their time and expertise to this important process. This was a highly competitive search, reflecting both the national strength of the applicant pool and underscoring the strong reputation of the James E. Rogers College of Law.

Dean Kreag is deeply committed to advancing the mission of the James E. Rogers College of Law by fostering student success, engaging thoughtfully with faculty, staff, students, and stakeholders, and leading the development of a renewed strategic vision to support the college’s continued success.

I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jason as he supports the college in this role.

Sincerely,

Patricia A. Prelock

Provost and Chief Academic Officer

Pictured above – Kreag has served as interim dean since January 2025 and has been part of the college since joining the university in 2013. Photo courtesy The University of Arizona.