Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation Gives $245,000 in Southern Arizona Grants

Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation has awarded grants to 37 non-profit organizations that work with underserved populations of all ages through oral health and nutritional programs.

A total of $245,000 was awarded to support projects and services promoting good oral health practices and increasing access to dental care among underserved children, pregnant women, seniors and adults, as well as nutritional access programs such as food banks, after-school and weekend food programs for children, and senior delivery programs.

“Delta Dental of Arizona believes that oral health is foundational to overall health and that everyone deserves access to care, regardless of age, income, or circumstance,” said Michael Jones, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Arizona and chair of the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation. “These grants reflect our ongoing commitment to whole-person health by supporting evidence-based programs that improve oral health, expand access to care, and address related challenges such as nutrition and chronic disease. By investing in trusted community partners across Arizona, we are using data, science, and local expertise to remove barriers, strengthen health outcomes, and help create healthier lives for individuals, families, and communities statewide.”

The recipients are:

Arizona Community Health Workers Association

Ayuda Smiles

Children’s Clinics for Rehabilitative Services

Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Inc.

Echoing Hope Ranch

El Rio Health Center Foundation

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona

Mountain Park Health Center

Pima Community College Foundation

Sun Life Family Health Center

Sunset Community Health Center, Inc.

Youth on Their Own

The grant program is one of many investments Delta Dental of Arizona has made to support access to health and wellness statewide. Delta Dental of Arizona is also focused on several key programs and initiatives to increase education around and access to health and wellness across Arizona.

Since 2010, Delta Dental of Arizona, through its foundation, has given over $22 million to support oral health education, disease prevention and food assistance programs for underserved and uninsured communities across the state.

Pictured above – Delta Dental of Arizona executive director Barb Kozuh with Delta Dental of Arizona president and COE Michae Jones at the Southern Arizona check presentation (courtesy of Delta Dental of Arizona)