Phantom Space Corporation Acquires Thermal Management Technologies

Phantom Space Corporation, a leader in responsive space transportation, announced it has completed the strategic acquisition of Thermal Management Technologies, a pioneer in advanced satellite thermal components.

The acquisition strengthens Phantom’s vertical integration strategy and directly supports the rapid development of Phantom Cloud, the company’s orbital data center constellation.

TMT brings decades of proven success in the design and manufacturing of critical thermal systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. By bringing these capabilities in-house, Phantom Space enhances its ability to manage the complex thermal requirements of high-performance satellites, particularly the upcoming Block I Phantom Cloud spacecraft.

“Just as cloud computing transformed the internet economy, Phantom Cloud will unlock a new generation of data-driven applications in space,” said Jim Cantrell, co-founder and CEO of Phantom Space. “TMT’s technology is a critical piece of the puzzle for our constellation. They have deep expertise in satellite thermal components, and we see immense potential in their technology to improve the performance and reliability of our orbital infrastructure.”

Phantom Cloud is part of a broader vision to create an open space ecosystem including the Space App Store – a platform designed to connect satellite operators, third-party data sources, developers, and end users. Together, Phantom’s vertically integrated stack will enable customers to collect, process, and monetize data in orbit. With TMT’s solutions now under the Phantom umbrella, the company is positioned to support a wider range of customers and space data producers seeking to leverage Phantom Cloud and the Space App Store for real-time data processing and commercialization.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” Cantrell added. “Scott and I have known each other for over 40 years and were colleagues at the Space Dynamics Lab where he pioneered solid-hydrogen cryogenic space systems. Scott has my highest confidence and trust, and I am personally thrilled to welcome him and his world-class engineering team to the Phantom family.”

As part of the purchase agreement, TMT will continue its current operations as a subsidiary of Phantom Space, fulfilling its robust order book and continuing to provide satellite components to its existing customer base. Scott Schick, the founder of TMT, will remain with the company as General Manager of the new subsidiary. As part of the integration, TMT’s engineering team will collaborate closely with Phantom’s leadership on the development of Block I Phantom Cloud satellites.

“Given my history with Jim and our shared vision for the future, this partnership was a natural step forward,” said Scott Schick, General Manager of TMT. “By joining Phantom we are bringing together complementary strengths that will expand one another’s technical capabilities, enhance long-term stability, and accelerate the development of new hardware. We are excited to join the Phantom family and look forward to a successful future together.”

This acquisition follows Phantom’s recent expansion of its launch vehicle and satellite manufacturing capabilities, and ensures that critical aerospace technology remains active and productive within the domestic space industrial base.

Image courtesy Phantom Space Corporation