The Chamber of Southern Arizona Taps Karla Bernal Morales as New Chief Partnerships Officer

The Chamber of Southern Arizona has announced the hiring of Karla Bernal Morales as its new Chief Partnerships Officer.

The CPO is responsible for advancing The Chamber’s regional influence, accelerating economic growth and cultivating high-impact partnerships across the public and private sectors. A core component of this role is advancing the success and competitiveness of Southern Arizona’s small businesses— the backbone of the regional economy.

The CPO provides executive leadership to The Chamber’s Small Business Council, ensuring small business and technology company needs, priorities and opportunities are central to the Chamber’s outreach, advocacy and program development.

Morales is a dynamic and visionary executive with over 27 years of leadership experience advancing public-private partnerships, research-driven economic growth and cross-sector collaborations. She previously served as Vice President, Southern Arizona with the Arizona Technology Council. Prior to that, Morales was with the University of Arizona in several roles in the Office of Multicultural Advancement and Government & Community Relations.

“I am delighted that Karla is joining the Chamber family,” said Joe Snell, Chamber president and CEO. “Her wealth of experience, connections and influence will undoubtedly help The Chamber advance to new heights.”

“I am thrilled to join The Chamber of Southern Arizona and help advance its bold vision for economic vitality across our region. I look forward to championing small business success, strengthening strategic partnerships and deepening regional collaboration that drives meaningful economic growth,” said Morales. “Southern Arizona is at an extraordinary moment of opportunity, and I’m committed to supporting The Chamber’s efforts to elevate our business community and expand our impact regionally, nationally and globally.”

Morales will begin her new position on Jan. 15, 2026.