University of Arizona Breaks Ground on The Catalina Dorm

The University of Arizona, in partnership with Mortenson, Mortenson Development, and Collegiate Housing Foundation, has broken ground on The Catalina, a new on-campus dorm that will create a vibrant living-learning community for students beginning in fall 2028.

The new, nine-story dorm will house more than 1,300 students and a dining hall and will align with student preferences for more suite-style units and access to programming and support services. The dorm will support the U of A’s expectation that first-year students live on campus beginning in fall 2026, which will apply to first-time, full-time students, with exceptions for students living within 30 miles of campus or facing specific circumstances or hardships.

A rendering of The Catalina dorm from the corner of East Speedway Boulevard and North Campbell Avenue.Gensler

“Success for every student is our North Star, and the connection between living on campus and graduating on time is undeniable,” said University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella. “Our students who live on campus for at least one year have a 50% higher four-year graduation rate than those who never do. The Catalina is designed around that fact and what our Wildcats have told us they need.”

The groundbreaking milestone comes just seven months after the project moved from initial discussion to construction, reflecting a decisive, coordinated effort to address growing student housing needs while advancing the university’s long-term vision for student success, belonging and academic achievement.

A rendering of The Catalina dorm from the corner of East Helen Street and North Campbell Avenue.Gensler

The Catalina is being delivered through a customized development strategy that brings together Mortenson’s development, design, construction and financing expertise in support of the university’s strategic imperatives and student experience objectives. Mortenson facilitated a tax-exempt financing structure in partnership with Collegiate Housing Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable foundation, and RBC Capital Markets. This approach allows the university to expand its housing capacity while preserving financial flexibility and supporting a clear path to future ownership.

“Collegiate Housing Foundation is pleased to be able to work with Mortenson and RBC to assist the University of Arizona by financing, owning and operating a new on campus residence hall thereby making it the 73rd addition to CHF’s portfolio since it began operations in 1996,” said Will Givhan, president of Collegiate Housing Foundation.

To help accelerate the schedule and support the university’s goal of delivering the facility as quickly as possible, Mortenson Development purchased the project site three months early, allowing demolition and site preparation activities to begin ahead of construction.

“This project demonstrates what is possible when a university and its development partners align around a shared goal and act with urgency,” said George Forristall, vice president of real estate development at Mortenson. “We are proud to work alongside the University of Arizona and Collegiate Housing Foundation to deliver a customized solution that advances the university’s housing strategy while creating a high-quality residential environment for students.”

When complete, The Catalina will provide modern residential space designed to foster connection, belonging and academic achievement. Project completion is scheduled for fall 2028.

See more scenes from the groundbreaking ceremony in a U of A News photo gallery.

Pictured above from left – Richard Cate, U of A senior advisor to the president for operations; Michael Baird, Collegiate Housing Foundation executive vice president for operations and strategy; Alex Blandeburgo, U of A executive director of housing and residential life and chief housing officer; Amanda Kraus, U of A vice president for student affairs; Will Givhan, Collegiate Housing Foundation president and chief executive officer; U of A President Suresh Garimella; George Forristall, Mortenson vice president of real estate development; Josh Wright, U of A chief facilities and planning officer; and Mark Sherry, Mortenson executive vice president and president of development, break ground on The Catalina dorm. Photo: Chris Richards/University Communications