Provident Industrial to Develop Distribution Center Near Tucson Industrial Airport

Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based real estate development and investment company Provident, has acquired 10 acres in Tucson for the development of Valencia Airport Center, a 163,000-square-foot Class A distribution facility.

The project will deliver the market’s only institutional-quality availability featuring trailer parking, a fully concrete truck court, and perimeter fencing with controlled access for enhanced security and operations.

Situated at the southwest corner of Palo Verde Road and Valencia Road, the property sits in the core of the Tucson Airport submarket. The location provides users with direct connectivity to Mexico via I-19 and access to major Western U.S. logistics corridors through I-10. Valencia Airport Center represents Provident’s third project in Arizona and its first in Tucson, further advancing the company’s strategy of entering high-growth markets supported by strong industrial fundamentals.

Tucson has continued to strengthen as an industrial market across a range of key drivers.

The MSA benefits from a population exceeding one million people, a leading university with more than 50,000 students, and a diverse employment base spanning manufacturing, defense, mining and technology. From 2019 to 2024, Tucson also recorded the fourth-fastest income growth among peer MSAs, increasing 31.7%.

Construction is underway on the $25+ million development, which is expected to be ready for occupancy in Q2 2027. Once complete, Valencia Airport Center will introduce new Class A supply to one of Tucson’s most active industrial submarkets. The project is being led by Market Officer Chris Martin and Market Leader Steven Nemer.

On the significance of the project, Nemer said, “Valencia Airport Center is an especially meaningful project because of the relationships that helped bring it together. Tucson was my home for years, and it is exciting to deliver a best-in-class facility for employers in the community while helping complete one of the best remaining undeveloped sites along the heavily traveled Valencia Road corridor.

We are grateful to the sellers, who owned the property for two decades and placed their trust in Provident, as well as to the economic development representatives, capital partners, and the design and construction teams who helped make this project possible.”

Photo courtesy Provident Industrial