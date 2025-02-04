United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program Opens Feb. 8

Over $18 million refunded to Arizona taxpayers last year through free service

In its annual commitment to provide free tax return preparation and filing assistance to taxpayers earning up to $79,000 per year,United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announced today that it will launch this year’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program on February 8 for in-person service with additional options that are available now. Please note that the number of in-person sites has been expanded this year.

The deadline to file this year is Tuesday, April 15, 2025, and this tax year there are three no-cost options for taxpayers including:

GetYourRefund.org/uwtsa – taxpayers can connect with VITA volunteers online

In-Person Assistance – in-person assistance is available at most sites though some require an appointment (sites listed below). Make an appointment at www.UnitedWayTucson.org/VITA

DIY Self-Prep Software – online services for those who feel confident in filing on their own. Visit www.UnitedWayTucson.org/FreeFile

In addition to in-person assistance, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is once again partnering with www.GetYourRefund.org/uwtsa to offer its tax support from IRS-certified volunteers entirely online. This online system will help the VITA program reach more taxpayers, process returns more efficiently, and ensure the health and safety of volunteers and community members. VITA will also be offered at several tax return preparation sites across Southern Arizona run by United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and IRS-certified VITA volunteers. Walk-ins are welcome, though some locations require an appointment which can be scheduled at www.UnitedWayTucson.org/VITA.

The annual VITA program helps taxpayers maximize their refunds with an average refund of $1,200. The program helps taxpayers access all tax credits for which they are eligible – including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC) and has become an essential service to thousands of Arizona residents.

In 2024, VITA volunteers completed 14,454 tax returns for Arizonans. Those returns resulted in over $18 million in refunds, including over $7 million in Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Many Southern Arizonans also utilized the online service www.GetYourRefund.org/uw over the past four years for a fully virtual experience with real human support. This service generated millions in refunds, credits, and Economic Impact Payments across 16 states.

VITA is a community initiative led by United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, in collaboration with Catholic Community Services and partners from the bottom of the Grand Canyon and throughout the State of Arizona. This collaborative has become the largest tax preparer in the state of Arizona, serving 14 of Arizona’s 15 counties.

“It is that time of year when we must file and pay our taxes, but many folks don’t realize that they are eligible for valuable refunds, tax credits, and our free VITA service. VITA helps individuals and families not only file their taxes but also get those refunds and credits they’ve rightfully earned,” said Tony Penn, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “We encourage individuals and families to take advantage of VITA services which also delivers peace of mind, knowing that your return has been looked over and filed by volunteers who have been professionally trained and IRS certified. And we thank our many hundreds of volunteers who give of their time and talents to help those in need in our community. When an individual or family thrives, we all thrive,” Penn concluded.

Please note, site information is subject to change. Please visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita for the most up-to-date information on all VITA service offerings, as well as links to schedule appointments at applicable locations. Individuals can also call (520) 333-5810 for information about the VITA program or to leave a voicemail for the VITA team.

United Way of Tucson In-Person VITA Sites:

Please note: Walk-ins only must arrive AT LEAST 30 minutes prior to closing to be served.

Ward 3 Office

1510 E Grant Road, Tucson, 85719

Saturdays – 9am-1pm

Appointment only: Visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita or call (520) 333-5810 to schedule

Dunbar Pavillion

325 W. 22nd Street, Tucson, 85705

Wednesdays – 3:30pm-7pm

El Pueblo Activity Center

101 W Irvington Road, Bldg. 9, Tucson, 85714

Tuesdays – 4-7:30pm

Thursdays – 4-7:30pm

Saturdays – 9am-1pm

Goodwill Flowing Wells – Intake only!

3925 N. Flowing Wells Road, Tucson, 85705

Thursdays – 4:30-7:30pm

Appointment only: Visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita or call (520) 333-5810 to schedule

Huachuca City Library

506 N. Gonzalez Boulevard, Huachuca City, 85616

Mondays – 9:30 am-12:30 pm Starting February 3

Schedule an appointment by visiting www.calendly.com/sierra-vista-taxes or calling (520) 352-9514

Interfaith Community Services

2820 W. Ina Road, Tucson, 85741

Wednesdays – 4:30-7:30pm

Thursdays – 4:30-7:30pm

Saturdays – 9am-1pm

Nogales Community Development

250 N. Grand Avenue, Nogales, 85621

For site schedule and other information, please call (520) 397-9219

Pima County One-Stop Center

2797 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, 85713

Fridays –11am-3pm

Appointment only: Visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita or call (520) 333-5810 to schedule

Pima County One-Stop Center – Intake only

2797 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, 85713

Mondays – 9am-12pm

Fridays – 12pm-4pm

Quincie Douglas Center

1575 E. 36th Street, Tucson, 85713

Mondays – 4-7pm

Tuesdays – 4-7pm

Wednesdays – 4-7pm

Saturdays – 1-4pm

Sahuarita Food Bank

17750 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita, 85629

Wednesdays – 8am-12pm Starting February 5

Thursdays – 8am-12pm Starting February 6

Saturdays – 8-11am Only on February 8, March 1 & April 5

San Carlos Housing Authority

Hwy 70 and Moonbase Road, P.O. Box 740, Peridot, 85542

Wednesdays – 8am-12pm

St. Francis Episcopal Church

600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley, 85614

Fridays – 9am-4pm Starting January 31

Schedule an appointment today by calling (520) 329-3818

Truly Nolen Williams Center

432 S. Williams Boulevard, Tucson, 85711

Mondays – 9am-1pm

Wednesdays – 9am-1pm

Vail Resource Center

13105 E. Colossal Cave Road, Vail, 85641

Mondays – 11am-2pm Starting February 17

Tuesdays – 2-5pm Starting February 18

Saturdays – 8-11am

Valley Assistance Services

3950 S. Camino Del Heroe, Green Valley, 85614

Mondays – 9am-1pm

Tuesdays – 3-7pm

Appointment only: Visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita or call (520) 333-5810 to schedule

YWCA – Intake only

525 N. Bonita Avenue, Tucson, 85745

Wednesdays – 10am-2pm

This site will be closing March 19th, 2025

United Way of Tucson Mobile VITA Sites:

Receive in-person help using GetYourRefund, United Way’s virtual tax prep service.

United Healthcare Medicare store

4811 E. Grant Road #119, Tucson, 85712

Mondays – February 10th through March 31st 10:00am – 3:00pm

*Appointments only – call (520) 325- 9407 or email tucsonmedicarestore@uhc.com

Quincie Douglas Library

1585 E. 36th Street, Tucson, 85713

February 19th, 20th, and 22nd and March 12th, 13th, and 15th 10:00am- 2:00pm

*Walk-ins only

Pima Council on Aging

600 S. Country Club Road, Tucson, 85716

February 25th and 27th, 9:00am-1:00pm

February 26th, 10:00am-2:00pm

*Walk-ins only

Pima Council on Aging

8467 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, 85710

March 25th and 27th, 9:00am-1:00pm

March 26th, 10:00am-2:00pm

*Walk-ins only

United Way of Tucson Do-it-Yourself VITA Sessions:

Bring your tax documents to a do-it-yourself session to complete and file your tax return for free.

Pima County One-Stop

2797 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, 85713

February 27th, March 14th, and March 27th, 5:00-7:00pm

*RSVP today at www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita

Quincie Douglas Center

1575 E. 36th Street, Tucson, 85713

February 7th, March 7th and April 4th, 5:00-7:00pm

*RSVP today at www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita

Those seeking quality tax preparation assistance at no cost should visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita for complete information about locations, schedules and required documents.

About United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is building a thriving community by uniting people, ideas, and resources. As we celebrate over a century of service, we continue to respond to our community’s needs, transform individual lives, and bring long-lasting, systemic change to the community by focusing on the key, underlying issues. We fight for education, financial wellness, equality, and healthy communities for every person in Tucson and Southern Arizona from birth to end of life. Our role as community convener enables us to form strategic partnerships, mobilize the best resources, and be the catalyst for needed, positive change. Learn more at www.unitedwaytucson.org