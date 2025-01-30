Tucson Medical Center Mega Raffle Celebrates 13 Years

The annual TMC Mega Raffle enters its 13th year unveiling its largest prize package to date. The combination of cars, vacation packages, cash prizes, electronics and jewelry totals more than $2.5 million in prizes.

The TMC Mega Raffle, which benefits TMC Health, has raised $17.5 million since its inception for patient care services and programs. Tickets for the 2025 TMC Mega Raffle will be available to the general public for purchase beginning Thursday, Feb. 6. The raffle has sold out early almost every year and last year, it sold out in 22 days.

This year’s TMC Mega Raffle will give away more than 3,000 prizes including more cash prizes than ever before. The winner of Grand Prize #1 will receive $750,000 cash and Grand Prize #2 winner will receive $150,000. The 50/50 Add-On Jackpot, which surpassed $1.1 million in 2024, is back again with no limits on how high it can grow.

Participants who enter before midnight, Thursday, Feb. 27, are eligible to win all prizes in the final draw as well as the two Early Bird prize packages. Early Bird prize #1 is $75,000, the raffle’s largest Early Bird cash prize ever. Early Bird prize #2 is a luxurious 2025 Lexus TX, plus $19,000 in cash.

Every Mega Raffle ticket has a one-in-20 chance of winning a prize. In addition to the Grand Prizes and Early Bird prize packages, participants are eligible to win eight 2025 luxury vehicles, a variety of dream destination vacations for two and a stunning selection of the latest electronics, jewelry, and home accessories, plus cash prizes.

“It is incredible to see the impact the TMC Mega Raffle has had on the community, and even more incredible knowing all we can still do together,” said Kathy Rice, director and spokesperson of TMC Mega Raffle. “We are very excited to be in our thirteenth year and can’t wait to see who this year’s big winners will be. Of course, the biggest winners of all are the residents of Southern Arizona.”

Funds from TMC Mega Raffle continue to help support TMC Health’s patient care programs and services throughout Southern Arizona. The monies raised have helped patients from birth to end of life. The proceeds from the 2024 TMC Mega Raffle helped support the remodel of TMC’s Emergency Department, the expansion of its pharmacy, the opening of the Rincon Hospital and the investment in AI-generated technology that will cut physicians’ time spent on paperwork in half – allowing more time for patient care.

“Thanks to the tremendous support and participation, the TMC Mega Raffle breaks records each year with the growing jackpot and funds raised for the hospital,” added Rice.

The final cut-off for purchasing tickets is Thursday, Mar. 20. Note, in the last seven years tickets have sold out early. All winners will be announced by late March 2025.

Tickets are $100 each with a limited number of three-ticket packages available for $250. To purchase tickets, visit TMCmegaRaffle.org or call (800) 395-8805.

Important Raffle Dates

Early Entry Prize Cut-Off: Thursday, Feb. 27

Early Entry Prize Drawing: Wednesday, Mar. 5

Final Cut-Off: Thursday, Mar. 20

Final Drawing: Wednesday, Mar. 26