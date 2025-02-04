Tucson Values Teachers Honors 2 Educators with Teacher Excellence Award

Tucson Values Teachers (TVT) presented two Teacher Excellence Awards in the month of January. The Teacher Excellence Award honors outstanding PreK-12 educators in Southern Arizona.

Sharon Silvas Class

The first award was presented to Sharon Silvas, an 8th grade teacher at Richard B. Wilson K-8.

Silvas was nominated for the Teacher Excellence Award by the school’s administrator, Christopher Tremble.

In the nominating statement, Tremble said, “Mrs. Silvas goes beyond curriculum, investing personal time and resources to ensure struggling students receive individualized support. Her approach to education makes her a cornerstone of our middle school, inspiring students to believe in themselves and their capabilities.”

Zeneida Vaquero Class

The second award was presented to Zeneida Vaquero, an English teacher at Walden Grove High School.

Vaquero was nominated for the Teacher Excellence Award by over 30 students from various classes.

In the nominating statement, one student said, “Mrs. Vaquero has been an excellent teacher for me. I’ve had her twice now, once in 8th grade and 11th grade. Mrs. Vaquero’s teaching style is relaxed and calm, she makes the work in her class fun and entertaining. Every day when I walk into class, I am excited to learn. She never looked down on me for struggling and always helped me understand the lesson. I think she would be a great nominee for the Teacher Excellence Award as I believe she is an excellent teacher.”

Tucson Values Teachers spotlights quality Southern Arizona teachers every month. Teachers are nominated through Tucson Values Teachers’ website by colleagues, students, friends, and other community members. Winners of the Teacher Excellence Award receive $250 cash courtesy of Helios Education Foundation, a $100 gift card for classroom materials, and flowers.

More information about the Teacher Excellence Award, including the nomination form, can be found at https://tucsonvaluesteachers.org.